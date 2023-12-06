Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Norman Lear, legendary screenwriter and producer, dead at 101

'All in the Family' producer Norman Lear died of natural causes

By Lauryn Overhultz , Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
Norman Lear, the celebrated American screenwriter and producer who has more than 100 television shows with his name on them, has died. He was 101.

Lear died of natural causes on Tuesday, surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles, a statement posted on his website said.

"Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather," Lear’s family said in a statement. "Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all. Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts. We ask for your understanding as we mourn privately in celebration of this remarkable human being."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

