Marty Krofft, iconic TV producer, dead at 86

Marty Krofft, known for producing "H.R. Pufnstuf" and "Land Of The Lost," died on Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 86.

Krofft died of kidney failure, his representative confirmed to Fox News Digital. Often referred to as "the King of Saturday Mornings," Marty was "surrounded by family and friends" when he passed away.

Marty and brother Sid Krofft dominated Saturday morning programming for multiple generations of fans.

"Krofft also created a long list of primetime hits that included, the satirical and funny "D.C. Follies" series, the "Donny & Marie Show" (which rocketed to No. 1 on Friday-nights on ABC), "The Brady Bunch Hour," and "Barbara Mandrell & the Mandrell Sisters," all of which were audience favorites and remained in the top 10," his rep said.

Marty is survived by is brothers, Harry Krofft and Sid Krofft; daughters Deanna Krofft-Pope (husband, Randy Pope), Kristina Krofft and Kendra Krofft (husband, Lou Moreno).

In addition, he has five grandchildren: (Taylor Pope, Karson Pope, Griffin Pope, Georgia Zander, Drake Zander) and one great-grandchild, Maddox Nichols.