Stranger Things
Published

Noah Schnapp's Twitter hacked, 'Stranger Things' star says

Violent, racist and sexual messages were reportedly shared on Schnapp's account during the hack

By Nate Day | Fox News
Noah Schnapp of "Stranger Things" fame is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a Twitter hack.

Fans begin to take notice of strange messages coming from the account over the weekend.

Per Variety, the messages contained content that seemed uncharacteristically sexual and racist. Additionally, the outlet reports that mention was made of suicide.

'STRANGER THINGS' STAR JOE KEERY'S TWITTER GOT HACKED

The 15-year-old actor announced on his Instagram story on Saturday that he had been hacked.

"Strange Things" star Noah Schnapp says his Twitter was hacked over the weekend. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Noah Schnapp says his Twitter was hacked over the weekend. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

"Someone hacked my twitter [sic.] it's not me i'm trying to get back and i'll let you know when i do," read his brief message.

The first tweet to raise flags among fans came on Saturday evening, and simply said, "Suicidal thoughts.."

Other concerning content came in the form of retweets, such as one suggesting someone had beaten "the f--k out of [Schnapp" and stole his phone."

NETFLIX RESPONDS TO 'STRANGER THINGS' LAWSUIT ALLEGING DUFFER BROTHERS STOLE THE SHOW'S CONCEPT

A majority of the messages have now been removed.

The outlet also reports that Schnapp's TikTok account was recently hacked as well.

Noah Schnapp announced on Instagram that his Twitter was hacked after violent, sexual and racist messages were shared on the profile.

Noah Schnapp announced on Instagram that his Twitter was hacked after violent, sexual and racist messages were shared on the profile. (Instagram/Noah Schnapp)

In a previous interview with Variety, the actor discussed the short-form video app as he began to be recognized for his online presence rather than his acting career.

“I love being online because I feel like you can just be yourself and it’s so easy to open up. I just love social media because it’s just on a screen with all these people," he said. "You don’t see anyone so it’s easy to open up and have fun and not worry about what other people think. TikTok especially is just so casual and very nonjudgmental."

Schnapp added: "It’s one big inside joke and everyone understands it. It’s crazy to see how everyone can collectively come together and agree and decide on doing things.”

Back in April, Schnapp's "Stranger Things" co-star Joe Keery faced a similar hack on Twitter.

