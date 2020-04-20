'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery's Twitter got hacked

Joe Keery is the latest celebrity to get hacked on Twitter, reps for the actor confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

The "Stranger Things" star's account became flooded with unusual messages on Sunday before being deactivated. The account later became operational again, and the hacker's tweets are gone.

A fan captured a few screenshots of the tweets, which used obscene language, including several instances of the N-word, specifically in reference to Keery's "Stranger Things" co-star Caleb McLaughlin.

The tweets also mentioned Gaten Matarazzo, another star of the Netflix series, claiming he was jumped and had his teeth knocked out when in reality, he suffers from cleidocranial dysplasia, a rare bone condition that has affected the growth of his teeth.

Another tweet claimed Kerry has been molested on the set of "Stranger Things."

Keery's account also retweeted a message from another account that implied the actor was kidnapped, his phone stolen.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and investigated the situation," a rep for Twitter told Page Six. "We're working closely with the account holder to restore the account."

Reps for Twitter did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment