Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban slammed for using celeb 'privilege' to skip Australia's mandatory quarantine

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are facing backlash from fans after they were able to skip the 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine upon arriving in Sydney, Australia.

The couple took a private jet to Australia and were spotted back at their luxury Southern Highlands estate just hours after landing, according to reports.

They were with their daughters, Faith and Sunday.

The New South Wales Government website states: “Under the Public Health Order by the Minister for Health and Medical Research, all people returning from overseas must quarantine in a designated quarantine facility, such as a hotel.

"Exemptions are rare due to the high risk of not quarantining. They are only considered where there are strong medical, health or compassionate grounds," the statement continues.

Kidman, 53, and Urban, 52, were reportedly granted special permission to return to their estate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans immediately took to social media criticizing the couple.

"Very disappointed in @NicoleKidman and @KeithUrban not going into quarantine like the rest of the people coming from overseas. The rich and privileged getting away with it again,” one fan wrote.

"This is just bulls--t. Unfair & unAustralian. Seems we really are a country where the rich & famous are exempt from everything, incl. #COVID19au," another fan said.

Another person stated: "One law for the rich and powerful and the rest ....well just buckle down!"

Other fans defended the couple. “Anyone can apply for the exemption from hotel quarantine if they can provide evidence of being able to self isolate. Try to gain more information before critizing [sic] someone," one fan wrote.

Another person praised the couple for coming to Australia, writing, "I can't wait to see Nicole Kidman's Perfect Strangers movie filming in Australia now. The book was great. @KeithUrban glad you can be home to see your families there."

Kidman and Urban’s arrival in Australia comes just a few weeks before the actress is set to start working on her new TV series, “Nine Perfect Strangers,” based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, the same author who wrote “Big Little Lies.”

The production is expected to bring $100 million into the Australian film industry and give several jobs to the local artists, according to The Daily Telegraph. Kidman is said to be providing medical expenses for crew members who need to quarantine before filming.

“It is a great opportunity for me to give back to the community that nurtured me through so much of my career,” the actress told The Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

Reps for Kidman and Urban did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.