Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman's daughter, 12, is taking filmmaking lessons, singer says

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s oldest daughter, Sunday Rose, has picked up filmmaking lessons, the proud father revealed.

The 12-year-old was raised by two creative parents so it’s natural that she has explored her own talents.

“Sunday, our oldest, she likes filming, and she puts together these mini-films,” Urban, 52, told Kix Brooks on “American Country Countdown.”

He continued: “And, we even had this guy come over and teach them some editing, basic editing classes, and so she can put things together and cut the scene there and add it there and put some music under it. She’s having a blast.”

The “God Whispered Your Name” singer credited Kidman, 53, for inspiring Sunday.

“I think [Sunday] loves telling stories, and that’s really what her mama does. I mean, that’s what Nic does, she tells stories,” he said. “That’s what I do.”

Urban added: “I would love for her — we’d both love for her to be a director. I mean, some more female directors wouldn’t go astray.”

The country singer and Kidman got married in 2006. They share two children: Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9. Kidman is also mother to Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25, with actor Tom Cruise.