Nicole Kidman congratulates Keith Urban on CMA Awards win: 'We were so shocked'

Nicole Kidman took to social media Wednesday night to congratulate husband Keith Urban for his win at the Country Music Association Awards.

The 51-year-old actress wrote the sweet congratulatory note on Instagram shortly after Urban won Entertainer of the Year.

“What a night! We were so shocked. Congratulations baby. #CMAAwards,” Kidman wrote along with a Boomerang video of the award card that announced Urban’s win.

Urban also expressed how shocked he was to win the coveted award during his acceptance speech. The country singer teared up while thanking Kidman, their two daughters and paying tribute to his father who died in December 2015.

“Baby girl, I love you so much, thank you,” he said to Kidman, who was also tearing up. “I’m shocked, beyond shocked.”

“Our girls at home, Fife and Munchkin, I love you. Thank you for supporting Daddy and loving me through all of what I do. Same with you, baby girl,” Urban continued. “You make it all worthwhile.”

Urban said he wished his father was there to see him win the biggest award of the night, adding that he believes “he’s watching over” him.

“And I just feel very, very blessed, very grateful that I get to do what I do and thank you to all of you for coming out and God bless country music. God bless you all,” Urban said.

Urban was also nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year.