Nicole Kidman broke her ankle 'running around the neighborhood,' husband Keith Urban says

Nicole Kidman is in recovery mode.

The Academy Award winner broke her ankle while out on a run, according to her husband Keith Urban.

While speaking with "The Project," Urban, 52, discussed his wife's appearances in his virtual concerts, including one in which she danced in the background -- before her injury -- and revealed how his wife's injury came about.

KEITH URBAN SAYS HE 'DEFINITELY MARRIED UP' WITH NICOLE KIDMAN

"[Kidman] broke her ankle, so there's not been a whole lot of dancing going on at the house," the singer said. "About five weeks ago, she was running around the neighborhood, as she does, and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle."

NICOLE KIDMAN REVEALS HER LOVING NICKNAME FOR HUSBAND KEITH URBAN

Urban said that Kidman, 52, has been "relegated to [a] boot" for several weeks while recovering.

"Her spirit's been amazing, I gotta say," Urban said. "She's been handling it way better than I would've."

Urban and Kidman are currently quarantined away from their native Australia, uncertain of when they'll be able to return home, which Urban said is "the hardest thing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We also want to get back and see our moms, too, and [Kidman's] sister is there and all of her family, my brother and his family -- everybody's there," said the country crooner. "We're really anxious to get back.