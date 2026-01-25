Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance shares ‘crazy' story of ICE and CBP officers being mobbed in Minneapolis

Vice president says ICE and CBP agents were doxxed and mobbed while off-duty at dinner

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Comer warns Minnesota chaos will only 'get worse' after deadly CBP-involved shooting Video

Comer warns Minnesota chaos will only 'get worse' after deadly CBP-involved shooting

House Oversight Chairman James Comer joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss the fallout from the latest federal agent-involved shooting in Minnesota and potential legal consequences for former special counsel Jack Smith.

Vice President JD Vance on Sunday shared what he called a "crazy" account underscoring the dangers federal immigration officers are facing in Minneapolis, amid a series of agent-involved shootings and escalating unrest.

Recounting a recent visit to the city, Vance described an incident in which off-duty Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers were doxxed while dining at a restaurant.

According to Vance, their location was publicly revealed, the restaurant was mobbed, and the officers were effectively trapped inside.

"When I was in Minneapolis, I heard a number of crazy stories. But near the top of the list: A couple of off duty ICE and CBP officers were going to dinner in Minneapolis," Vance wrote on X. "They were doxed and their location revealed, and the restaurant was then mobbed. The officers were locked in the restaurant."

ALEX PRETTI, 37, IDENTIFIED AS MAN FATALLY SHOT BY BORDER PATROL AGENT IN MINNEAPOLIS

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at Royalston Square in Minneapolis.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at Royalston Square in Minneapolis, on Jan. 22, 2026. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Vance said local police refused to respond when the officers called for help.

"The officers were locked in the restaurant, and local police refused to respond to their pleas for help (as they've been directed by local authorities)," he wrote. "Eventually, their fellow federal agents came to their aid."

BARACK AND MICHELLE OBAMA SLAM ICE AFTER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING, URGE ACCOUNTABILITY

ICE agents in Minnesota.

Federal agents are seen at City View Apartments in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Adam Gray/AP Photo)

"This is just a taste of what's happening in Minneapolis because state and local officials refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement," Vance wrote. "They have created the chaos so they can have moments like yesterday, where someone tragically dies and politicians get to grandstand about the evils of enforcing the border."

Vance urged Minneapolis officials to change course.

"The solution is staring everyone in the face. I hope authorities in Minneapolis stop this madness."

A day earlier, Vance described the unrest in Minnesota as "engineered chaos" following another fatal federal agent-involved shooting.

NOEM SAYS MINNEAPOLIS SUSPECT COMMITTED ‘DOMESTIC TERRORISM,’ ACCUSES WALZ, FREY OF INCITING VIOLENCE

Agitators holding signs and banging on trash cans.

Protesters chant and bang on trash cans as they stand behind a makeshift barricade during a protest in response to the death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer earlier in the day, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis.  (Adam Gray/AP Photo)

On Saturday, 37-year-old Alex Pretti, a Minneapolis nurse who was carrying a licensed handgun while protesting a federal immigration enforcement operation, was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

Authorities say Pretti resisted arrest after trying to intervene in the operation.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Amanda Macias contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

