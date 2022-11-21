Expand / Collapse search
Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' actress, dead at 47: 'She was definitely a fighter'

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters in "Supernatural," has died, at age 47

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Nicki Aycox, most notably known for her role as Meg Masters in "Supernatural," has died. She was 47.

Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, took to Facebook on Thursday to confirm the news. "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," her post began.

She concluded: "Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."

"Supernatural" show creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter to share that he was "gutted" to learn about Aycox’s death. 

"Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom," Kripke wrote. "I marvel at how she made a simple word like 'lackluster' legendary."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Aycox's rep for comment. 

In Ceklosky’s announcement, she shared images of Aycox with her husband, Matt Raab. Although the actress’ sister-in-law did not share a cause of death, Aycox revealed in an Instagram post in 2021 that she was diagnosed with leukemia.

"I became very ill thinking I had Covid in January and February. Well, things came to a head," Aycox captioned an image of herself in the hospital. "I ended up in a hospital, diagnosed with Leukemia."

She continued: "I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo. I will update with a better pic of myself, and talk about staying positive thru the worst of times."

"I'll be back better, stronger, and wiser!" Aycox concluded.

Aycox starred in the first and fourth season of "Supernatural." According to IMDb, she took on roles in "Providence," "Dark Blue, "Cold Case," "LAX," "Significant Others" and "Over There."

Her last acting role was in the 2014 film "Dead on Campus." She also appeared on the big screen in "Defying Gravity," "Double Tap," "The Dogwalker," "Rave Macbeth," and "She Gets What She Wants."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

