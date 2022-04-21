Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra baby’s name revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter’s name has been revealed.

According to TMZ, the couple’s first child’s full name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The outlet obtained the child’s birth certificate, which shows she was born just after 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

It’s unclear what inspired the name choice, but "Malti" derives from Sanskrit, Indian origin and generally means moonlight or small fragment flower.

The couple announced the news on social media Jan. 21.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," their statement said.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 29, and the actress, 39, wed in 2018 in two ceremonies in India. One ceremony was Hindu, the other Christian.

In November, the couple faced rumors of marital issues, but Chopra was quick to shut them down. First, she dropped a thirsty comment below an Instagram workout post by her husband before doubling down on dispelling notions she and the boybander are wading treacherous waters in the marriage.

The "Quantico" actress then took to social media again, this time to share a video clip of herself gracing the stage during Netflix’s "Jonas Brothers Family Roast."

"I am honored and so thrilled actually, and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, whose names I can never remember," Chopra said in a video clip she shared of herself onstage during the roast.

"Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner," Chopra captioned the video post, joking that the Jonas Brothers "clearly" never made it big in her home country of India.

"Perks of being a Jonas," she added in the caption.

Earlier this month, Chopra hinted to Vanity Fair that she and Jonas were ready to become parents again.

"That’s a big part of our desire for the future," she said. "By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens."

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.