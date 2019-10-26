Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nick Jonas
Published

Fans defend Nick Jonas after he's groped at concert: 'This is disgusting'

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Oct. 26Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Oct. 26

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Oct. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jonas Brothers fans are calling out a person who groped Nick Jonas during their concert.

The band was performing at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles earlier this week when an attendee was caught on camera by another person inappropriately touching the 27-year-old singer.

JONAS BROTHERS DISCUSS REASON FOR THEIR INFAMOUS 2013 SPLIT

In a video shared on Twitter, the person can be seen running their hand up and down Jonas' leg while he performs "Only Human." After a few seconds, a security guard attempts to get the fan to stop.

Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, performing during their "Happiness Begins Tour" in Chicago. 

Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, performing during their "Happiness Begins Tour" in Chicago.  (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

Jonas is then seen turning around to stop the person.

He has yet to comment on the incident, but JoBros fans have taken to social media to make their outrage known.

NICK JONAS SAYS JONAS BROTHERS ‘SPENT A YEAR BASICALLY DOING THERAPY’ BEFORE GETTING BACK TOGETHER

"WTF this is very disrespectful!!" one fan wrote on Twitter.

"They need to stop touching him PERIOD!" another wrote.

"This is disgusting," chimed in a distressed fan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That is just crossing the line of boundaries," another responded.

"This is ridiculous no matter how he dresses or how close he is to you he’s has a right to his personal space!!" expressed someone else.