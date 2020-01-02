Nick Gordon 911 audio: Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex had 'black' fluid coming from mouth

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-fiance who died on New Year's Day, had black liquid coming from his mouth before paramedics arrived, according to new dispatch audio.

"Black stuff is coming out of his mouth and he is not breathing," a dispatcher is heard saying in the 911 call audio obtained by TMZ.

Gordon, 30, reportedly died of a suspected overdose on New Year's Day in Florida. He suffered a series of heart attacks after the purported overdose and later died at Altamonte Springs Hospital, the DailyMail reported.

NICK GORDON, BOBBI KRISTINA BROWN’S EX-FIANCÉ, DEAD FROM APPARENT OVERDOSE, REPORT SAYS

According to TMZ, it is possible black discharge is released from the mouth and nostrils following an opioid overdose. Joe Habachy, Gordon's lawyer, released a statement to Fox News following the 30-year-old's death. While the attorney did not provide details surrounding the cause of death, he revealed Gordon had been working hard to maintain his sobriety.

"My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty. While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential," the attorney told Fox News.

"Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs."

BOBBI KRISTINA BROWN DEAD AT 22

Gordon's brother, Junior Walker, mourned his death in a Facebook post, writing, "God why did I have to lose my brother on New Years."

"All I can do is cry," he continued.

In January 2015, Gordon was present when Bobbi Kristina Brown, Whitney Houston's daughter, was found unconscious in the bathtub of her Georgia home following a suspected drug overdose. The 22-year-old was placed in a medically induced coma and died six months later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston passed away at the age of 48 in 2012 after drowning in a bathtub in January 2012.