Nick Cordero's wife says she's 'been told to say goodbye' but she still has faith as he gets 'slightly better'

Nick Cordero's health battle isn't over just yet, and his wife Amanda Kloots is keeping the faith.

Cordero has been in the hospital receiving medical care for coronavirus-related complications since late March, and his fight has consisted of a leg amputation, multiple mini-strokes and battling several other maladies.

While the Broadway star's fight has had many highs and lows, the 41-year-old actor's wife says she has reason not to give up hope.

"I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye," Kloots revealed on Instagram on Wednesday. "I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes."

The picture Kloots shared in the post was a black-and-white shot of Cordero holding their son Elvis, and planting a kiss on his cheek.

"He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day," Kloots continued. "Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle."

The fitness guru concluded: "I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick."

Kloots received good news in May when doctors informed her that Cordero had woken up from his medically-induced coma that he'd been in for weeks.

Unfortunately, a "new lung infection" was then a setback for the actor.

When Kloots announced the new infection, she said Cordero was "slowly recovering." She also said that although he’s been negative for COVID-19 for weeks, his ongoing health struggles are the result of previously having it.

A recent Instagram post from Kloots revealed that Cordero has spent more than 60 days in the hospital.