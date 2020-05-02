Nick Cordero's wife shares positive coronavirus update as Broadway star remains in ICU

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nick Cordero has been in the ICU for at least a month fighting complications related to the coronavirus and on Friday his wife was ecstatic to share a positive update with fans regarding his health.

Kloots took to her Instagram story, as she's been doing daily since he was placed in a medically-induced coma weeks ago, to share that he was finally able to get off of a ventilator by undergoing a tracheotomy.

"He is on the trach! They did it and he's ok! And he is free of the ventilator. Thank God. We have been trying to do this for Nick for so many weeks now and it just kept getting stalled and pushed back because of his health and now he was finally healthy enough today to get the trach and the ventilator is out," Kloots said with a big smile on her face.

The Broadway star's wife explained that while he is still on "assisted breathing" the procedure is "amazing news because we really needed this to happen."

Kloots shared that she believes Cordero will be "feeling better" and that the procedure is hopefully a sign of "some good recovery days ahead."

Earlier in the week, Kloots admitted Nick had a "rough day" as his body went into septic shock due to an infection in his lungs that spread to his blood.

She added that Cordero is "slowly weening" off of the blood pressure medication and he is now on a "really strong" antibiotic to help kick the infection.

Last week, Cordero received a temporary pacemaker following an amputation of his right leg. His last two coronavirus tests came back negative but doctors believe the virus is where his health troubles all began.

Cordero has starred in "Blue Bloods," "Going in Style" and "A Stand Up Guy" among several other acting credits.