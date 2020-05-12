Nick Cordero's wife says his health is improving, he's responding to verbal commands

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, shared another positive update about his condition as he battles nasty health problems that stemmed from a coronavirus diagnosis.

Kloots has been keeping fans up to speed every step of the way throughout her husband’s recovery, sharing immense highs and shocking lows as she encourages people to send out positive energy in the hopes it will help him break out of his medically induced coma.

On Monday, she shared that whatever doctors are doing seems to be working as he’s slowly starting to respond to verbal commands.

“We just got another update on Nick from the hospital and the doctor has confirmed that Nick is starting to follow commands," an excited Kloots shared on her Instagram Story.

She continued: “He is very, very, weak still, so it is very slow progress, when they ask him to do things. But they can see he is trying, which is awesome. Obviously it is registering, and he's trying to do the things that they ask him to do."

Although it’s a sign of progress, she noted that there is still an uphill battle ahead before Cordero makes a full recovery. Doctors are still routinely clearing the infection out of his lungs. The next goal is to get his health to a point where he can come off dialysis and his ventilator. However, she’s cherishing the good news while she can.

“For today to receive this news that the doctor witnessed him trying to follow commands, it’s just… it’s like the best news ever,” she exclaimed. “Best news ever!”

In a post from last week, Kloots recalled the several setbacks the "Blue Bloods" star has suffered since contracting the novel coronavirus, including two mini-strokes, a fasciotomy to relieve pressure on his leg, amputation of his right leg, septic shock, a tracheostomy, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. She also noted that he appeared to be in perfect health prior to contracting COVID-19.

"He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect (sic) old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story," she implored her followers.

