Nick Cannon says ex-wife Mariah Carey doesn't 'want me' back: 'Moved on from my crazy antics'

Nick Cannon may have hoped for a reconciliation with ex-wife Mariah Carey but he has accepted that it is unlikely to happen.

During an August interview with E! News, Cannon, 43, who was married to the 55-year-old singer for eight years, told the outlet he would "absolutely" get back together with Carey.

"Be stupid if I wouldn’t," "The Masked Singer" host said. "We belong together."

However, Cannon acknowledged to People Magazine in a recent interview that his chance to be with the "Fantasy" hitmaker has passed.

"Yeah, she don't want me," he said. "She's moved on from my crazy antics."

Carey and Cannon began dating in early 2008 before tying the knot on her Bahamas estate in April of that year. In April 2011, the pair welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe but they separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Cannon and the five-time Grammy Award winner have stayed on good terms and continue to amicably co-parent Morrocan and Monroe.

Since their divorce, Cannon has become father to 10 more children with five different women.

The comedian and model Brittany Bell have three children together: 7-year-old Golden Sagon, 3-year-old Powerful Queen and 6-month-old Rise Messiah. He shares three-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, as well as daughter, Beautiful, 1, with radio personality Abby De La Rosa.

Reality star Bre Tiesi has one child with Cannon, Legendary Love, 2, and model LaNisha Cole also shares a child with him, one-year-old Onyx Ice.

Cannon's youngest child is one-year-old Halo Marie, born November 2022, a daughter he shares with model Alyssa Scott. Their child, Zen, passed away at 5 months old in 2021 from brain cancer.

While speaking with People, Cannon said that he has strong co-parenting relationships with all the mothers of his children.

"Yeah, I mean, to their credit, you know what I mean?" he said. "Dealing with me must be madness."

"At the end of the day, if you put the kids first and remove ego, you can do anything," Cannon added.

"The America's Got Talent" alum went on share details about the "great summer" that he enjoyed with his children.

"We hung out in Malibu, traveled and went to the beach a lot," Cannon told People. "So I think all the kids really enjoyed themselves."

Cannon said he's now preparing his brood to return to school, which has led him to recall "fun" memories from his younger years.

"It reminds me of when I was in school, school shopping for clothes, getting the kids excited," he said.

However, Cannon noted that some of his children were reluctant to start school again and leave summer behind.

"I have a 7-year-old in fourth grade," Cannon said, referring to Golden. "He's just so smart that even school is boring to him.

He continued, "So it's like getting him re-engaged and excited because he had so much fun during the summer. So, all right, 'We can still have just as much fun during the school year,' but it's kind of just keeping the excitement."

Meanwhile, Cannon admitted that being a father to teenagers Moroccan and Monroe is "very scary."

"Teenagers are scary. I feel like I'm still a teenager," he said. "To see my daughter literally becoming a young woman before my eyes, it is very scary."