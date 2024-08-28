Mariah Carey hadn't seen her sister for decades ahead of her death: report

Mariah Carey hadn't seen her sister Alison for decades before her death, according to a friend of Alison.

David Baker, a friend of Carey's sister for nine years, claimed Alison hadn't seen the "We Belong Together" singer since either 1994 or 2002, People magazine reported.

Carey wrote in her 2020 memoir that it was "emotionally and physically safer" not to have contact with her sister or brother.

"Alison was a highly intelligent, very sensitive person," Baker told the outlet.

MARIAH CAREY SAYS MOTHER AND SISTER DIED ON SAME DAY, ASKS FOR PRIVACY DURING 'IMPOSSIBLE TIME'

Carey's mom, Patricia, and Alison both died Aug. 24.

"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend," Carey revealed to People magazine. "Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," Carey added. "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

"Alison was a highly intelligent, very sensitive person." — David Baker, a friend of Alison Carey

Carey did not share details regarding either death.

A representative for Carey did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Baker met Alison in 2015 after she suffered a brain injury during a home invasion.

"I saw somebody who needed help, and I knew I could do it," he told People magazine. "She’d tell me that she was so glad I was around.

"More recently, before she got sick, if I went somewhere for an hour, she’d call and say, ‘When are you coming back?’ And I’d say, ‘Well, I’ll be there in 20 minutes,'" he recalled. "And then she’d call a second time and say, ‘When are you coming back?’ Because short-term memory was affected by the brain injury."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Alison and her mother didn't have the best relationship. Carey's estranged sister sued their mother in 2020, claiming she was forced to endure sexual abuse from multiple men at Satanic worship meetings when she was 10 years old.

In a lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital, Alison accused Patricia of allowing and encouraging an undisclosed number of men to engage in sexual acts such as forcible touching and made her witness people engaged in sexual acts with adults and children.

She also claimed it took place at "middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP