Nick Cannon, father of 12, explains why he insured his ‘most valuable body part’ for $10 million

Nick Cannon is speaking out about his decision to insure his "most valuable body part."

The comedian and television host, 43, revealed last month that he decided to get insurance on his testicles, and now, he's explaining his thought process behind the surprising decision.

"I had to insure my most valuable assets," Cannon told Entertainment Tonight. "Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs... so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.’"

NICK CANNON BELIEVES GOD TOLD HIM HE WOULD BE ‘FATHER OF MANY,’ CLAIMS HE HAS ‘VISIONS’

Although he has had several children in a relatively short amount of time, he clarified that the decision isn't a sign that he's planning on having more.

"[I'm] just making sure nothing goes wrong," he shared.

The original announcement was shared on Instagram in a collaboration with Dr. Squatch, a personal care brand that caters to men.

"It’s official!" Cannon wrote in the post, shared last month. "I have the most valuable balls in the world! @drsquatch has insured them for $10M through their Ball-to-Ball Coverage."

The video that accompanies the statement, an advertisement for Dr. Squatch, included a disclaimer that reads, "Dr. Squatch does not actually sell insurance products. We do, however, sell products to care for and protect your balls." It does seem that Cannon is the exception.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A representative for Cannon did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cannon's oldest children are Moroccan and Monroe, the 13-year-old twins he shares with Mariah Carey .

He and model Brittany Bell have three children together: 7-year-old Golden Sagon, 3-year-old Powerful Queen and 6-month-old Rise Messiah.

He has another set of twins, three-year-old Zion and Zillion, as well as a one-year-old daughter named Beautiful with radio personality Abby De La Rosa.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMNT NEWSLETTER

Reality star Bre Tiesi has one child with Cannon, two-year-old Legendary Love, and model LaNisha Cole also shares a child with him, one-year-old Onyx Ice.

Cannon's youngest child is one-year-old Halo Marie, born November 2022, a daughter he shares with model Alyssa Scott. Their child, Zen, passed away at 5 months old in 2021 from brain cancer.

In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said that "God decides when we're done" having children.

"I'm chilling right now," he told People earlier this year. "There's no plans on the horizon as of yet. It's so funny, everybody's always trying to get me to have more kids. It's like, 12 ain't enough?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He did add, "Thirteen is a good number. It's definitely a lucky number."