Nick Cannon, father of 12, explains why he insured his ‘most valuable body part’ for $10 million

Mariah Carey and 'Price is Right' model LaNisha Cole are two of the six women Nick Cannon shares children with

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Tubi's "Nick Cannon's Big Drive" series preview Video

Tubi's "Nick Cannon's Big Drive" series preview

We’re with Cannon at the Petersen Automotive Museum for his new series which explores his passion for driving & building custom cars and features celebrity ride along interviews & iconic automotive events

Nick Cannon is speaking out about his decision to insure his "most valuable body part."

The comedian and television host, 43, revealed last month that he decided to get insurance on his testicles, and now, he's explaining his thought process behind the surprising decision.

"I had to insure my most valuable assets," Cannon told Entertainment Tonight. "Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs... so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.’"

Nick Cannon smiling in a black tux

Nick Cannon says he insured his testicles for $10 million. (FOX via Getty Images)

Although he has had several children in a relatively short amount of time, he clarified that the decision isn't a sign that he's planning on having more.

"[I'm] just making sure nothing goes wrong," he shared.

The original announcement was shared on Instagram in a collaboration with Dr. Squatch, a personal care brand that caters to men.

"It’s official!" Cannon wrote in the post, shared last month. "I have the most valuable balls in the world! @drsquatch has insured them for $10M through their Ball-to-Ball Coverage."

NIck Cannon in a brown suit smiles on the red carpet with circular eyeglasses

Nick Cannon is a father of 12. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The video that accompanies the statement, an advertisement for Dr. Squatch, included a disclaimer that reads, "Dr. Squatch does not actually sell insurance products. We do, however, sell products to care for and protect your balls." It does seem that Cannon is the exception.

A representative for Cannon did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cannon's oldest children are Moroccan and Monroe, the 13-year-old twins he shares with Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon with Mariah Carey and their twins

Nick Cannon has twins Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon with ex-wife Mariah Carey. (JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Nick Cannon in an orange sweatshirt, white band around his head and dark sunglasses poses with his son Golden Cannon doing a peace sign while wearing black on the red carpet

Nick Cannon and his son with Brittany Bell, Golden Cannon, smile on the red carpet. (Daniel Knighton)

He and model Brittany Bell have three children together: 7-year-old Golden Sagon, 3-year-old Powerful Queen and 6-month-old Rise Messiah.

He has another set of twins, three-year-old Zion and Zillion, as well as a one-year-old daughter named Beautiful with radio personality Abby De La Rosa.

Reality star Bre Tiesi has one child with Cannon, two-year-old Legendary Love, and model LaNisha Cole also shares a child with him, one-year-old Onyx Ice.

nick cannon sitting down

Nick Cannon has said that he may have more children. (Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Cannon's youngest child is one-year-old Halo Marie, born November 2022, a daughter he shares with model Alyssa Scott. Their child, Zen, passed away at 5 months old in 2021 from brain cancer.

In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said that "God decides when we're done" having children.

"I'm chilling right now," he told People earlier this year. "There's no plans on the horizon as of yet. It's so funny, everybody's always trying to get me to have more kids. It's like, 12 ain't enough?"

He did add, "Thirteen is a good number. It's definitely a lucky number."

