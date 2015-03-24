Nick Cannon reveals his secret for a successful marriage

Nick Cannon didn't hold back when he was asked how he keeps his marriage to Mariah Carey hot.

"Lots of sex!," the "America's Got Talent" host candidly revealed to Us Weekly at the Variety Breakthrough Awards in Las Vegas.

Last May the duo renewed their vows in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle at Disneyland in California and the previous year in Paris.

The couple who have been married five years recently spent the holidays in Aspen with their twins Moroccan and Monroe.

"It was wonderful," he gushed. "We do that every year. We go away and have a nice little Winter Wonderland."

The 33-year-old comedian also raved about his children.

"They're almost three. They're reading now. They're musical," the proud father said. "My son likes to fight . . . that makes me happy. I gotta guy who's gonna be a tough dude."

