New 'Space Jam' movie will star LeBron James: report

LeBron James is set to star in a new “Space Jam” movie, according to a Wednesday report from The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans waiting for the flick - which will reportedly enter production next year in the NBA's off season - already know he'll be joined by a famous animated co-star.

An image of a locker room posted by Springhill Entertainment on social media lists “B. Bunny” as a point guard.

Ryan Coogler, the director of "Black Panther" and "Creed," was also credited as a producer for the project in the image.

'DOWNTON ABBEY' MOVIE RELEASE DATE REVEALED

James, 33, told the publication that he “loved [Coogler’s] vision” regarding the film.

“So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing,” he added.

“The ‘Space Jam’ collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” he continued. “It’s so much bigger.

REESE WITHERSPOON'S LIFE MIRRORS HER 2002 FILM 'SWEET HOME ALABAMA'

“I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams," James said. "And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

It remains to be seen how the project is linked to the 1996 movie, which featured NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The Hollywood Reporter called the James project a sequel, but ESPN, citing “a source familiar with the production,” says that it isn’t.