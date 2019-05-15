New Orleans rapper gets life without parole in double murder
New Orleans rapper Widner 'Flow' Degruy has been sentenced to two life terms without parole for the 2015 Memorial Day slaying of two brothers.
News outlets report the 27-year-old man who had been signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money record label was sentenced Tuesday on second-degree murder and obstruction of justice convictions.
Prosecutors said Degruy shot Kendred and Kendrick Bishop, ages 18 and 22, in retaliation for stealing $8,000 and two guns from his girlfriend.
Degruy denied that, but his own mother testified against him, as did his co-defendant Jonathan Evans, who said the rapper had an issue with the Bishops. The 22-year-old Evans cooperated with authorities in exchange for 20 years in prison.