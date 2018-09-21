Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published
Last Update September 21

New Chris Cornell music to be released more than a year after death

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2008, file photo, musician Chris Cornell performs on stage during Conde Nast's Fashion Rocks show in New York. Autopsy reports show Cornell had sedatives and an anxiety drug in his system on the night he died by hanging himself in his Detroit hotel room. The reports released Friday, June 2, 2017, by the Wayne County medical examiner, two weeks after Cornell was found dead, say the drugs didn't contribute to the cause of death but don't elaborate. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2008, file photo, musician Chris Cornell performs on stage during Conde Nast's Fashion Rocks show in New York. Autopsy reports show Cornell had sedatives and an anxiety drug in his system on the night he died by hanging himself in his Detroit hotel room. The reports released Friday, June 2, 2017, by the Wayne County medical examiner, two weeks after Cornell was found dead, say the drugs didn't contribute to the cause of death but don't elaborate. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File) (AP)

New Chris Cornell music is being released more than a year after his death.

Cornell's widow Vicky is behind the new album "Chris Cornell," as well as a four-disc box set. Both will be released November 16.

The first track from both projects is titled "When Bad Does Good." Vicky Cornell says it came from her husband's archives.

The box set will contain 11 unreleased tracks. Both projects will include his solo work as well as music made with Audioslave, Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog.

Vicky Cornell says the album is for his fans and she wanted to remind people of all different aspects of him — "he friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist."

Cornell died in May 2017 at 52 and his death was ruled a suicide.