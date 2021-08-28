Netflix picks up NBC's 'Manifest' for fourth season

Netflix has picked up "Manifest" for a fourth and final season 10 weeks after NBC canceled the drama.

The streamer has also announced that this upcoming new season will consist of 20 episodes, which is more than any one season received on NBC. (The first consisted of 16 episodes, while the second and third consisted of 13 episodes each.) Whether all 20 are released at once or in multiple parts was not announced.

"Manifest" follows various passengers from fictional flight Montego Air 828 who experience a severe bout of turbulence while flying from Jamaica to New York City, only when they land, they learn that five and a half years actually passed — and they have returned with the special ability to see glimpses of events to come.

"Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members. Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season," said Bela Bajaria, head of globe TV, Netflix.

"Manifest" first premiered on NBC in September 2018 and ran for three seasons on the broadcast network, with its most recent one aired its finale on June 10. Four days later, NBC announced that it would not be granting the series a fourth season. The third season averaged approximately 3.1 million total live viewers, making it the 11th highest-rated scripted series NBC had during the 2020-21 television season.

After leaving the story on a traditional end of season cliffhanger, Rake, who created the series, had a desire to keep the show going, and audience support seconded that on social media.

"What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this," he said in a statement.

Rake executive produces alongside Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine and Len Goldstein. The show comes from Jeff Rake Productions and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Returning cast has not yet been confirmed, but thus far the show has starred Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor.

The previous three seasons of "Manifest" are already available on Netflix domestically but will soon be added globally.