Nelly Furtado sends pointed message to body-shamers with bold fashion choice at Manchester Pride

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nelly Furtado let fashion speak louder than words at her recent headlining gig.

The "I'm Like A Bird" singer wore an oversized white T-shirt with an image of a female cartoon body wearing a crop top and mini skirt to headline the Manchester Pride festival over the weekend.

Furtado, 46, appeared to wear the shirt as a subtle dig back at critics and body-shamers, and previously discussed pursuing legal action against online "charlatans."

MEGHAN TRAINOR FIRES BACK AT FANS WHO SAY THEY DON'T RECOGNIZE HER AFTER DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS

The female form on Furtado's shirt wore a denim mini skirt with a massive gold heart "Woah Nelly" belt buckle – a nod to the singer's debut album released in 2000. The back of the shirt also featured a tattoo across the cartoon figure, which read, "Better than ever."

Furtado released the album "7" in September 2024, which included the song "Better Than Ever."

TAYLOR SWIFT AND NFL STAR TRAVIS KELCE ARE ENGAGED AFTER 2 YEARS TOGETHER

The "Say It Right" musician stormed on stage wearing black fishnet tights underneath her shirt and bright pink fingerless gloves. Her dark brown hair was tied into a high ponytail braid, and she accessorized with a diamond choker to match her dangling earrings.

Earlier this year, Furtado shared a selfie posing in an orange bikini and admitted that body neutrality was her 2025 game plan.

"This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self -love and genuine confidence from within," she captioned the snap.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I had to pursue some legal action against a few charlatans online selling services based on selling health and beauty myths about me. For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently."

Furtado revealed she had never had any "face or lip injections or fillers of any kind," and instead relied on her "old school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from and I started that when I was 20."

She noted that her favorite tricks before photo shoots were drinking "a lot of water" and sleeping on her back.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin and makeup more lift," she continued. "Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to give a certain look to different silhouettes. Body makeup can also sometimes be contoured to achieve a certain look. Makeup can do magical things! So can great eyebrows! So can a great hairstylist! So can great underthings!"

Furtado added, "These photos I have no makeup and there is no editing or filters on these photos but I do have a spray tan! I have spider veins and they remind me of my mom and aunties and life so I think that’s why I haven’t parted with them so far."

"My New Year’s message for 2025, is express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality and know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror, and it’s also OK to want something different. We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs."