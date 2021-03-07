Golden Globes voting body vows to make ‘transformational’ reforms for diversity, inclusion

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced it is making changes in how it operates.

News of this decision was shared in an Instagram post put up by the official Golden Globes account.

"We at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are committed to transformational change," the statement reads. "Effective immediately, the Board – in conclusion with outside advisors – will oversee reforms and be accountable for that change."

Six bullet-pointed "action items" detail the organization’s commitment to hiring an intendent diversity and inclusion expert, engaging in outreach with Black and other underrepresented professionals, hiring a third-part law firm to review policies and come up with process for reporting violations of ethical standards, improving operation transparency and increasing opportunities for Black and other underrepresented students who are interested in international journalism.

This robust update comes one week after the HFPA received criticism from hosts of the 78th Golden Globe Awards, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 international, no-Black, journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life," Fey joked last Sunday. "We say around 90 because a couple of them might be ghosts, and it's rumored that the German member is just a sausage that somebody drew a little face on."

Poehler added that movie buffs were "understandably upset" at the fact that critically-acclaimed, Black-led films of the year were not nominated for the best picture award, including "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom," "One Night in Miami," "Judas and the Black Messiah," and "Da 5 Bloods."

"A lot of flashy garbage got nominated but that happens," Poehler said. "That's like their thing. But a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked."

Likewise, the Time’s Up organization issued a letter that suggested the HFPA – the voting body of the Golden Globes – was not doing enough in terms of diversity and inclusion.

"The HFPA’s statements tonight and over the last several days indicate a fundamental lack of understanding of the depth of the problems at hand. Your stated version of change is cosmetic – find Black people. That is not a solution," the letter penned by the organization’s president and CEO Tina Tchen reads, which Fox News obtained.

"The problems with the HFPA cannot be addressed simply by a search for new members who meet your self-declared membership criteria," Tchen continued. "That criteria reflects a fundamental lack of understanding of the problems at hand. Change only occurs from an awareness of larger cultural problems, as well as a long-term commitment to systemic change."

Criticism aside, the HFPA’s says "initial steps" of its discussed action items will be done within the next 60 days.

The group also said further actions will take place based on the recommendations it receives from these "initial reviews and assessments."

