Rapper NBA Youngboy's girlfriend shot outside Trump resort in Miami

The girlfriend of rapper NBA Youngboy was wounded in a deadly shootout outside the Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunday, according to local reports.

Gunfire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at the Alamo Rent-A-Car shop across the street from the hotel in Sunny Isles Beach, Local 10 reported.

An employee of the shop was fatally caught in the crossfire, and a wounded woman, 19, was taken to the Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, reports said. Her condition is unclear.

The Miami Herald and the ABC-TV affiliate both quoted witnesses as saying the injured woman is rapper NBA Youngboy’s girlfriend. The rapper was slated to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival Sunday in Miami Gardens.

Authorities are on the hunt for three suspects, armed with an AK-47 and several handguns, according to the report.

