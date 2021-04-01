Naya Rivera to posthumously voice Catwoman in upcoming 'Batman' animated film

Naya Rivera will posthumously voice the role of Catwoman in an upcoming animated "Batman" film.

In July 2020, Rivera died in an accidental drowning incident on California’s Lake Piru, where she was boating with her son, Josey. Josey was found asleep on the boat and a days-long search for the 33-year-old ultimately ended in the discovery of her body.

Rivera was announced as part of the voice cast of the upcoming animated feature "Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One." The late "Glee" actress will provide the voice of Catwoman/Selina Kyle, having reportedly completed her voice work on the project prior to her death.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will come out in two parts, with the first looking to debut this spring or summer.

Based on the 1996 comic book from writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale, "Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One" tells the story of a Dark Knight early in his career dealing with a mysterious killer named Holiday, who is terrorizing the citizens of Gotham once a month. The outlet reports that the story was particularly influential to director Christopher Nolan in his adaptation of the comic book character for the widely acclaimed "Dark Knight" trilogy.

In addition to Rivera, "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles will voice Batman/Bruce Wayne in the film. Entertainment Weekly reports that the actor previously lent his voice to DC Comics characters Robin/ Red Hood/ Jason Todd in the 2010 animated film "Batman: Under the Red Hood."

Also joining the voice cast is Josh Duhamel, who will voice the infamous Harvey Dent/Two-Face along with Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, and Alastair Duncan as Alfred.