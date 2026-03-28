Nate Smith admits he threw a drink at Morgan Wallen on stage, calling him 'a very forgiving person'

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Nate Smith got a little too comfortable while performing on stage with fellow country star Morgan Wallen.

During a recent interview with Billboard News, the 40-year-old musician said one of the things he learned about the "Last Night" singer while on tour with him is that "he's a very forgiving person."

"One of the nights during the tour, I may have thrown a drink at him on stage. I might have done that. I might have done that," he admitted. "I might have. And I thought I was trying to be funny, and it wasn't funny. And Morgan forgave me. He forgave me."

The singer admitted that Wallen "should have kicked me off the tour," but that the two of them laughed about it on FaceTime together.

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He explained that after apologizing, Wallen said he understood, telling him, "Man, I probably would have done the same thing, or I've done the same thing."

"He's a very forgiving person. He has a lot of grace. He's a good man," Smith said. "He's a good man. He's a great guy. Literally a whole cup. A whole cup. I thought I was the funniest guy in the world."

After the incident, Smith recalls getting "a lot of phone calls" and that "nobody was happy" about what he did on stage.

"Morgan, if you're listening, I love you," Smith added. "I'm still really sorry about that. Thank you for not pranking me back, by the way. You made me think you were going to the entire tour and you didn't. You held back because you're a man who walks in grace. Thank you, sir."

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Wallen has had a rocky road since becoming a country music superstar. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer was arrested and charged in April 2024 with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct in Tennessee after throwing a chair off a rooftop bar in Nashville, which landed near police officers.

In April 2025, Wallen addressed the incident during an interview on Theo Von's "Last Weekend" podcast, saying he hasn't been to a bar "since the last time I was in a bar that everybody knows about."

He also discussed the downside of fame, explaining, "There’s parts of [fame] that I don’t like."

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"It’s not ideal to go everywhere, and even if you don’t get bothered, you were on edge the whole time because you thought you might," he said. "There’s things that you just don’t do. There’s just things you don’t do anymore."

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"I can go be with my buddies, I’m in the middle of nowhere. I can be at ease," he added. "I can not stress out. You just find ways to supplement it, I think, you know?"