Joe Biden bows out of the 2024 race – we lost a good president and a good man

I’ve been acutely aware of the possibility of President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 race since the debate at the end of June. I was still on maternity leave, but it was about all my friends could talk about.

"What do you think he’s going to do?" they asked. "Do we like Kamala, now?" they wondered. "Is there time to swap him out and get on all the ballots?" they panicked.

Now we know the answer. Biden just announced that he won’t be seeking reelection this November. And even though I knew it was coming, it feels profoundly sad to me.

Sad on a human level. Joe Biden is a fundamentally good man who did not want this outcome. He believes he can win, even if the data doesn’t say so. And sad on a political level. Biden was an incredible president with a record to be enormously proud of. Whoever is at the top of our ticket will no doubt celebrate his accomplishments – and him! – but there’s a joy to how he talks about what the Biden-Harris administration has gotten done that I’ll really miss.

Like he always says, it’s personal for him.

Getting the American Rescue Plan in response to COVID-19 passed was personal. Because of Biden, low-to-medium income earners got $1,400 to put towards groceries and rent. The child-tax credit was extended. And over $7 billion was allotted for small business loans.

Getting the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed was personal. Because of Biden, our roads, bridges, public transport and airports are getting much-needed investment. Over $60 billion is going toward expanding broadband. And $55 billion for clean drinking water. It should be noted that not one single Republican voted for the bill.

Getting the bipartisan gun safety bill passed was personal. Because of Biden, the largest gun safety legislation in over three decades was signed into law. It includes incentives to states to pass red-flag laws and prohibit people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun. It also expands background checks on people ages 18-21. Did it do everything Biden wanted? Absolutely not. But he got it done.

Getting the Inflation Reduction Act passed was personal. Because of Biden, the U.S. made the largest investment in combating climate change on record. Corporations now have to pay their fair share. Medicare can now negotiate the price of certain expensive drugs. Insulin is capped at $35 a month! Come on, man, as Biden would say.

Getting the CHIPS and Sciences Act passed was personal. Because of Biden, over $50 billion in federal incentives was granted to semiconductor manufacturing, leading to thousands of new, good-paying jobs across America. There has been over $200 billion in private sector investment as a result. By the end of the decade, we’ll produce close to 20% of the world’s most advanced chips. That’s how you stick it to China.

What’s more, under Biden we have record low unemployment and a record high stock market. We are producing more crude oil than any other country in history – 13 million barrels a day. Our economy is the envy of the world. NATO is stronger, and we are a force for good in the world.

I could go on, but you’ll no doubt hear about all these accomplishments and more as the campaign unfolds.

I know that I speak for regular Democrats in thanking Joe Biden for an incredible four years and saying that we’re really, really sad. Father Time came for a really good one.