Morgan Wallen struggles with fame, admits he hasn’t been in a bar since Nashville arrest

Whether he is dropping hit records or stirring controversy, Morgan Wallen is no stranger to the spotlight.

During a recent episode of Theo Von's "Last Weekend" podcast, the "Whiskey Glasses" crooner, 31, opened up about the downfalls of fame just days after he abruptly walked off the "Saturday Night Live" stage.

"It’s still weird, and there’s parts of [fame] that I don’t like," he said during the episode, which was released on Wednesday but recorded prior to his "SNL" appearance. "I think anybody who has to deal with that … it’s not ideal."

"It’s not ideal to go everywhere, and even if you don’t get bothered, you were on edge the whole time because you thought you might," he continued. "There’s things that you just don’t do. There’s just things you don’t do anymore."

However, there is one pastime he has found in which he can easily escape notoriety - hunting.

"I can go be with my buddies, I’m in the middle of nowhere. I can be at ease," he explained. "I can not stress out. You just find ways to supplement it, I think, you know?"

When Von asked if Wallen could frequent bars anymore without being noticed, Wallen - who pleaded guilty to tossing a chair off the sixth floor of the Eric Church-backed bar Chief's in Nashville, Tennessee, last year - said he finds it "best" to stay away.

"I mean, if you’re using a bar as a specific example, that’s definitely the best thing for me," he said. "I ain’t been in a bar since the last time I was in a bar that everybody knows about."

Morgan - who performed on "SNL" to promote his upcoming album, "I'm the Problem" - caused quite a stir after he walked off the stage before the closing credits.

After host Mikey Madison thanked the "Last Night" singer for appearing on the show, Wallen walked directly off the stage, as cameras panned out to the cast congratulating each other for another completed episode.

Shortly after leaving Manhattan's 30 Rockefeller Plaza , Wallen wrote that he was excited to return home.

"Get me to God's country," he told his millions of fans on Instagram stories.

Sources told Fox News Digital that nothing was wrong at "SNL," and Wallen's walk-off appeared to be an "oops" moment.

"That was the way he entered and exited the studio all week during rehearsal and camera blocking, so he just walked that way after hugging Mikey," an insider revealed.

