Naomi Judd's family files petition, requests court to seal report of death investigation

Naomi Judd's family filed a court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into the country star's death.

The records contained video and audio interviews with Judd's family members following her passing. Releasing these details would result in "significant trauma and irreparable harm," her family said.

Judd’s family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in Tennessee, as the filing was made on behalf of the late singer’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna.

The petition was a more detailed follow-up to an earlier request made by the family last week. A representative provided it to The Associated Press with the family’s permission. The document requests the court to not release the records since it includes Judd’s medical records and the family has "a right to privacy."

According to the documents, Strickland said that he was unaware his interviews were being recorded, noting that he shared personal information.

Ashley said in the petition that she was in "clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress," after her mother's death and requested the recordings to not permanently stay in the public.

Tennessee's law generally allows law enforcement records to be released, however, police have the discretion to hold records while an investigation is ongoing. Once an investigation is closed, the records are typically released, according to the media outlet.

Judd, 76, died on April 30 at her home in Tennessee. The country legend died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after battling mental health, according to her daughter Ashley.

Ashley and Wynonna confirmed the loss of their mother in an emotional statement shared on Twitter at the time.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," Ashley Judd tweeted. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi and Wynonna Judd were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the following day, and they had just announced an arena tour to begin in the fall, their first tour together in over a decade. They also made a return to awards shows when they performed at the CMT Music Awards in early April.