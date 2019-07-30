Naomi Campbell says she was banned from hotel by racist staff because of her skin color
Naomi Campbell claims she was banned from entering a hotel earlier this year because she is black.
The 49-year-old supermodel, whose mother comes from Jamaica, said she had been invited to an event but was barred by racist door staff.
She said: “The word ‘diversity’ is everywhere today but it did not exist when I started.
"I’ve always wanted people to be treated equally.
“I was recently in a city in the South of France, where I was invited to participate in an event in a hotel whose name I will not mention.
“They did not want to let my friend and I in because of the color of my skin.”
Speaking to Paris Match, she added: “The guy at the entrance pretended that the place was full but he was letting other people in.
“It is for these kinds of revolting moments that I will continue to speak up and make myself heard.”
