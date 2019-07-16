Naomi Campbell reveals intense routine for airplane travel

This supermodel’s got a super-unusual travel routine.

Poser extraordinaire Naomi Campbell just revealed her airport routine in a YouTube video — and it’s as one-of-a-kind as she is.

After grabbing a fashion mag and, controversially, a bag of mini Twix bars at duty free (“You know what? I’m getting it … I’m getting it and I don’t care!”), Campbell proceeds to board a plane to Doha, Qatar.

As soon as she finds her seat, it’s showtime: Campbell breaks out a pair of disposable gloves (!) and gets to work, combatting the general grossness of airplanes and all the weird stuff air travel does to our bodies.

In the video, Campbell first wipes down “anything that you could possibly touch,” and she means it: the tray, the TV, the remote, the headrest … even the back of the seat in front of her.

“I do not care what people think of me,” she says, bluntly. “It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

(Actually, the strategy seems well-received by the woman standing behind her, who asks, “Can you do my seat next?” with a giggle.)

But Campbell’s not done. Post-wipedown, she pulls out a pink, fabric cover for her seat. She has them in a bunch of colors and switches them out based on her mood. On land, she has them hand-washed at her hotel.

Finally sheathed from the insult of the plane seat, Campbell moves onto her beauty routine.

Basically, it entails a whole lot of hydration: she has an entire plastic bag filled with beauty gear that she calls a “hydration pack,” and she’s also been chugging water throughout the video). Also: “masks, masks, masks.”

She means the beauty kind — but she also means the literal kind. Yep, the final step Campbell takes is putting on an actual face mask that she wears the entire flight.

“No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing,” Campbell says. “The coughing and sneezing makes me … I just can’t.”

