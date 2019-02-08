James Cameron reveals Kate Winslet can hold her breath for more than 7 minutes

Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet's unusual talent left director James Cameron breathless.

Cameron gushed over Winslet at the premiere of “Alita: Battle Angel,” which he executive produced, before revealing the actress had many talents. Winslet and Cameron worked together on the 1997 box office hit “Titanic” and recently paired up on the sequels to “Avatar.”

“Kate was a phenomenal collaborator and just so gung-ho,” Cameron said at the premiere, according to Vulture. “She was really excited about doing the water work and at her peak, I think she held her breath for seven and a half minutes — not during a scene but just during the training.”

The director said Winslet “truly embraced the physicality of the character.”

“She was a dream to work with — not the pain-in-the-a-- diva that she was the first time,” Cameron joked. “No, she was a dream on ‘Titanic’ as well.”

The director expressed his desire to work with Winslet’s “Titanic” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio again. He said the Academy Award-winner was “’absolutely’ down for a future project.”

“It’s a no-brainer for me. I just haven’t gone as far as to write a character for him specifically,” the Academy Award-winning director said.