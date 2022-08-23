Expand / Collapse search
The naked truth: Women in Hollywood share how they feel filming nude scenes: 'I wanted to keep my job'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Some of Hollywood's most famous women have touched upon their opinions of partial or full nudity in films and tv shows.

THE NAKED TRUTH- Women in Hollywood share how they really feel about filming nude scenes: ‘I wanted to keep my job.' Continue reading…

LOCKED IN- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seal it with a kiss as photos from their wedding day reveal a gorgeous ceremony. Continue reading…

DISTURBING CHARGES- Gary Busey faces sex charges in New Jersey. Continue reading…

Caylee Cowan wrote in the comments section of her boyfriend's Instagram a potential clue as to why he didn't attend his brother Ben Affleck's wedding, only to delete it later.

Caylee Cowan wrote in the comments section of her boyfriend's Instagram a potential clue as to why he didn't attend his brother Ben Affleck's wedding, only to delete it later. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

A NEW CLUE- Casey Affleck's girlfriend shares and deletes possible clue about why he didn't attend Ben and JLo's wedding. Continue reading…

ACTING INSIGHT- 'Monarch' star Trace Adkins shares the real reason he didn't ask Blake Shelton or Tim McGraw for acting advice. Continue reading…

DEPARTED- Virginia Patton, actress in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ dead at 97: ‘Another bell has rung.' Continue reading…

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have had a lot of hate hurled at them for their relationship.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have had a lot of hate hurled at them for their relationship. (Neil Mockford/GC Images)

‘TOXIC NEGATIVITY'- Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde discuss 'cruel' online criticism around their relationship. Continue reading…

RELOCATING ROYALS- Prince William, Kate Middleton relocate from London to give their children a ‘normal’ upbringing, sources say. Continue reading…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is sharing more of her daughter Malti with fans, who she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is sharing more of her daughter Malti with fans, who she shares with husband Nick Jonas. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

BABY BLISS- Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new photos of baby Malti. Continue reading…

SETTING THE TONE- SI Swim model Natalie Mariduena wants to 'be an example' of ‘body normalcy.’ Continue reading…

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

