2021 MTV VMAs: A complete list of winners
Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' took home the award for video of the year
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took on Sept. 12, returning to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. after last year’s socially distanced event.
Doja Cat hosted the night and performed. The stacked list of performers also included Camila Cabello, Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle, making her solo debut), Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, The Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Ozuna, Shawn Mendes, Tainy and Twenty One Pilots.
Justin Bieber led the nominations with six, including the top prize — video of the year — for starring in the video for DJ Khaled’s "POPSTAR" ft. Drake. Also nominated for video of the year was Megan Thee Stallion for her feature on Cardi B’s "WAP." Megan followed Bieber with six nominations. Olivia Rodrigo won the night’s first award, Push Performance of the Year, presented to her on the red carpet.
In addition to MTV, the VMAs were also simulcast across CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network, and streaming is available on Paramount Plus. See the winners below:
MADONNA CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF MTV FOR VMAS OPENING; UNVEILS ‘MADAME X’ TRAILER
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits" – Atlantic Records
The Weeknd – "Save Your Tears" – XO / Republic Records
BEST ROCK
John Mayer – "Last Train Home" – Columbia Records
Evanescence – "Use My Voice" – BMG
Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" – Roswell Records / RCA Records
The Killers – "My Own Soul’s Warning" – Island
Kings Of Leon – "The Bandit" – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz – "Raise Vibration" – Roxie Records / BMG
BEST LATIN
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – "Lo Vas A Olvidar" – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – "Dákiti" – The Orchard
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – "GIRL LIKE ME" – Epic Records
Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" – Universal Music Latino / NEON16
Karol G – "Bichota" – Universal Music Latino
Maluma – "Hawái" – Sony Music US Latin
JUSTIN BIEBER, MEGAN THEE STALLION LEAD MTV VMA NOMINATIONS
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records – Choreography by: Paul Roberts
Ariana Grande – "34+35" – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – "Butter" – BIGHIT MUSIC – Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits" – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Marshmello & Halsey – "Be Kind" – Astralwerks / Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – "BROWN SKIN GIRL" – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am" – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – "Holy" – RBMG/Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga – "911" – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde – "Solar Power" – LAVA/Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud
2021 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS RED CARPET ARRIVALS
BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Billie Eilish – "Your Power" – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)" – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Taylor Swift – "willow" – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – "Franchise" – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator – "LUMBERJACK" – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley
BEST R&B
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – "BROWN SKIN GIRL" – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Chris Brown and Young Thug – "Go Crazy" – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Giveon – "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" – Epic Records / Not So Fast
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – "Come Through" – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
SZA – "Good Days" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – "my ex’s best friend" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Bleachers – "Stop Making This Hurt" – RCA Records
Glass Animals – "Heat Waves" – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons – "Follow You" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – "Shy Away" – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
BEST COLLABORATION
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner" – RCA Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – "FRANCHISE" – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "On Me (remix)" – Quality Control / Motown
Moneybagg Yo – "Said Sum" – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
Polo G – "RAPSTAR" – Columbia Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber – Def Jam
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish – "Your Power" – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Demi Lovato – "Dancing With The Devil" – Island
H.E.R. – "Fight For You" – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
Kane Brown – "Worldwide Beautiful" – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Columbia Records
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – "Entrepreneur" – Columbia Records
BEST POP
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam
Ariana Grande – "positions" – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am" – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS – "Butter" – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – "good 4 u" – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes – "Wonder" – Island Records
Taylor Swift – "willow" – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" – Geffen Records
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS – "Dynamite" – BIGHIT MUSIC
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa – "Levitating" – Warner Records
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS
Blackpink
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots
BEST BREAKTHROUGH SONG
Claire Rosinkranz — "Backyard Boy"
Masked Wolf: "Astronaut In The Ocean"
Bella Poarch: "Build a B*tch"
Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli: "I Am"
Whoheem: "Let’s Link"
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" – Geffen Records
Wallows – "Are You Bored Yet?" – Columbia Records
Ashnikko – "Daisy" – Warner Records
SAINt JHN – "Gorgeous" – Godd Complexx / HITCO
24kGoldn – "Coco" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
JC Stewart – "Break My Heart" – Elektra Music Group
Latto – "Sex Lies" – RCA Records
Madison Beer – "Selfish" – Epic Records / Sing It Loud
The Kid LAROI – "WITHOUT YOU" – Columbia Records
girl in red "Serotonin" – world in red / AWAL
Fousheé – "my slime" – RCA Records
jxdn – "Think About Me" – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group
BEST K-POP
BTS – "Butter" – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – "Gambler" – Starship Entertainment
(G)I-DLE – "DUMDi DUMDi" – Republic Records
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
SEVENTEEN – "Ready to love" – Pledis Entertainment
TWICE – "Alcohol-Free" – JYP Entertainment Company
BEST ART DIRECTION
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – "ALREADY" – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits" – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga – "911" – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – "Best Friend" – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Art Haynes
Taylor Swift – "willow" – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Bella Poarch – "Build A Bitch" – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay – "Higher Power" – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – "You Right" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals – "Tangerine" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
P!NK – "All I Know So Far" – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
BTS – "Butter" – BIGHIT MUSIC – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake – "What’s Next" – OVO/Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records – Editing by: Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam – Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner" – RCA Records