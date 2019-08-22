Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan claim they were booted from Emeril Lagasse-owned restaurant: ‘WTF dude?’

Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan claim they were kicked out of an Emeril Lagasse restaurant when Lee dropped an F-bomb after being asked to remove his hat.

Lee, 56, and Furlan, 32, told TMZ they were both wearing hats on Tuesday when they tried to dine at Delmonico in New Orleans. The hostess asked Lee to take off his baseball cap, though Furlan was allowed to keep hers on, she said.

“So [Tommy] was like ‘Oh, what the f–k’ and took it off and put it on his lap,” the Internet personality said. “And then this guy comes up to our table — we have no problem, the hat’s off, everything’s cool — and is like, ‘Excuse me, I heard you use profanity.'”

The Mötley Crüe drummer said the guy then asked them to leave, so he responded, “You know what, F–k you, we’re leaving.”

Furlan also pointed out that he wasn’t cursing at the hostess when he removed his hat.

Lee also took to Twitter to discuss the incident, writing, “Hey @Emeril I just was at your restaurant in New Orleans and was aggressively asked to leave because I was upset about removing my hat. I removed it and they still came up to the table and gave me a hard time. Wtf dude????”

On Thursday, the celebrity chef responded to Lee, “Hey @MrTommyLand @DelmonicoNOLA dress code is getting as much attention as @popeyeschicken spicy chicken sandwich. #chickensandwichwars #dresscodewars.”

However, the restaurant claims Lee and Furlan left the restaurant willingly after being asked not to curse.

“Tommy Lee was kindly asked by our hostess to remove his hat after being brought to his table at Emeril’s Delmonico,” a spokesperson for the restaurant told Page Six in a statement. “Tommy became aggravated, voicing his dissatisfaction with our policy and chose to leave after being asked by management to curb his profanity out of respect of our staff and guests.”

At the end of the video, Furlan sniffed, “We don’t want to be in some stuffy-a-- place where they’re like, ‘Take your hat off.'”

This artical originally appeared in Page Six.