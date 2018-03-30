Mother's Day Breakfast: Soft Shell Crab Eggs Benedict

Delmonico's executive chef Billy Oliva makes gourmet recipes all moms will love:

Soft Shell Crab Benedict

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

2 small soft shell crab

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

3 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

1/2 cup all purpose flour

2 tablespoons original Tabasco® brand pepper sauce

2 eggs

2 teaspoon white vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon jam

English muffins or Brioche

For the Hollandaise Sauce:

Ingredients:

4 egg yolks

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoon original Tabasco® brand pepper sauce

1/4 cup melted butter

Method:

1. Season soft shell crab with sea salt, pepper, and brush with Tabasco sauce.

2. Lightly coat crab with flour and fry over medium heat in butter for about 2 mins on each side, so slightly crispy.

3. Poach two eggs. Fill a medium size pan half full of water, add 2 tsp. white vinegar to the water and bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer, add eggs and cook 3 1/2 minutes. While eggs are cooking, prepare the hollandaise sauce (below).

4. To start the hollandaise sauce, first whisk egg yolks, lemon juice and Tabasco sauce in a heat-safe bowl until slightly thick.

5. Place bowl over a sauce pan of lightly simmering water, continue to whisk until warm and thick.

6. Slowly drizzle in the melted butter until sauce has doubled in volume, check seasoning, cover and keep warm.

7. To serve, toast two English muffins or Brioche. Top each with lemon jam and a shell crab.

8. Set poached egg on top of crab and garnish with hollandaise sauce, splash of Tabasco sauce and chopped parsley.

Crisp Potato Cakes

Ingredients:

1 pound shredded Idaho potatoes

1/3 cup grated onion

1/4 cup all purpose flour

1/4 cup dairy sour cream

3 eggs

1 1/4 teaspoons salt

4 to 6 tablespoons oil for frying

Method:

1. Combine potatoes, onion, flour, sour cream, eggs and salt.

2. Heat oil in large frying pan. Drop potato mixture (2 heaping tablespoons per cake) into hot oil.

3. With spatula, flatten slightly to 3 inch circles. Fry until golden brown on both sides, 4 to 5 minutes.

4. Drain on absorbent towels.

Barefoot Bubbly Signature MOM-osa

Ingredients:

Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee

Orange juice/Pineapple Juice/Cranberry Juice

Fresh fruit slices

Method:

1. Fill champagne flute up 2/3 of the way with Barefoot Bubbly Cuvee

2. Add orange (pineapple or cranberry) juice to the remaining 1/3 of the glass

3. Garnish with a few slices of Mom's favorite fruit

Fruit options:

Sliced peaches

Fresh raspberries

Sliced oranges

Sliced pineapple

Fresh strawberries