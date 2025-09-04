Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll help country music earn long-overdue recognition at VMAs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music is rooted in Americana, with heartfelt stories of small-town life highlighting a focus on family, faith and fun.

The genre, which dates back to the early 1920s, is now reaching new heights of popularity, and longtime music staple MTV is finally recognizing its strength in the industry with the first best country Video Music Award.

The VMAs included six country music videos in the newly established category, with Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson receiving credit for helping the genre pick up steam among newer generations of listeners. Country music's incredible evolution is "impossible to ignore," according to Adrienne Uthe, founder of Kronus Communications.

"The genre has become a cultural staple, which is why MTV is finally recognizing it with the best country VMA, 40 years after the first VMAs," Uthe told Fox News Digital. "This is largely due to its increased mainstream appeal.

"Artists who were once known for different genres, like Post Malone, are now transitioning to country. Their notoriety brings a new, massive audience to the genre, making it impossible for mainstream media to overlook."

Uthe added, "While some old-school country fans might not love this dilution, it has undeniably placed the genre on the world's biggest stage. It has also helped shine a light on incredible artists like Jelly Roll. The top country hits have infiltrated pop culture and are played everywhere. I mean, Shaboozey's ‘A Bar Song’ was definitely the song of last summer and was playing everywhere."

A number of country artists received VMAs nominations, with Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood vying for the inaugural best country VMA.

In addition, Wallen was recognized in the Artist of the Year category, while Post Malone received a nomination for his collaboration with Blake Shelton.

Country music isn't a new sound by any means, and hundreds of artists have helped contribute to making the genre what it is today.

"The rise in the genre's popularity is a testament to both its OGs and its newbies," Uthe said. "Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney are still active and looking amazing while doing it. McGraw, in particular, has transitioned into acting and producing, which keeps the country legacy alive."

"And we can't forget Dolly Parton, who has never wavered in her commitment to her fans. She continues to make appearances, bringing nothing but joy to the people around her."

Artists including Kacey Musgraves have "helped expand the genre's reach beyond its traditional fanbase," Uthe noted before adding that new faces are "vital for ‘pollinating’ the genre and bringing people back to country as a whole."

Ryan McCormick, Managing Partner of Goldman McCormick PR, noted that Jimmie Rodgers was widely regarded as "The Father of Country Music."

"Other artists like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Jelly Roll, and Morgan Wallen (Spotify's No. 1 most-listened to country artist in 2025 with over 41 million monthly listeners) have all contributed to the growth and wider appeal of country music," McCormick said.

"It appears as though country music has captured the hearts of Gen Z and millennials who, according to Live Nation, make up 63% of today's country fan base. Country Music Industry Statistics stated that approximately 70% of country music concert attendees are aged between 25-54. Social media seems to also have played a huge role as country music videos on TikTok have gotten over two billion views in 2023 alone."

While some old-school country fans may not be so ready to embrace an updated version of the genre they fell in love with, Uthe explained that country pop has helped bring music to the masses.

"The genre now resonates with a wider demographic than ever before because it's everywhere — in commercials, ads and all over social media," Uthe said. "You simply can't escape it."