Morgan Evans on CMAs and how music helps him cope with Kelsea Ballerini divorce

Morgan Evans is using his music to cope with his divorce from singer Kelsea Ballerini.

During the early stages of his divorce, Evans wrote the song "Over For You," to help him understand what he was feeling and help him work through his emotions.

He explained to Fox News Digital he decided to release the song after playing it in front of a crowd at a festival in Australia and getting positive feedback from the audience. After that, he "realized how meaningful it was to so many people" and what an impact it had on everyone.

"All my social media, and the conversations I started having with people turned from ‘Great show man’ or ‘Come back to Kentucky soon’ to stuff like, ‘Thank you for writing the song, it’s getting me through my divorce,' or ‘Thanks for putting into words what I felt when I went through this seven years ago,’ stuff like that," Evans explained. "When things started happening like that, I knew it was something I had to record properly and share, and that's what we did. And I'm really proud of the song."

Evans and Ballerini got married in 2017 and announced on Instagram they decided to go their separate ways in August 2022 after almost five years of marriage. They first met in 2016 when they co-hosted Australia's Country Music Channel Awards together.

The past few months have been difficult for Evans, so he is excited to be at the CMA Awards and have fun with his fellow country music artists. He looks forward to celebrating a great year in country music and having a good night.

"I'm doing great. It's great to be here tonight," Evans said. It's been a weird few months in my life, but I'm taking it one day at a time, and it's nice to be here celebrating country music."

Like most fans, Evans is looking forward to seeing Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host the show, saying neither Bryan nor Manning take themselves very seriously, which should make for an entertaining night.

"I am most excited to see Luke and Peyton Manning host this thing tonight. What could go wrong?" Evans said. "I can imagine them both taking it very seriously but not taking it seriously at all, and I'm looking forward to the moment when it really starts to go off the rails and seeing how they try to bring it back."

Bryan said he and Manning are expecting to have a lot of fun with each other and the crowd during the show. And, even though Manning isn't a country music artist, Bryan says he'll do a great job because he loves country music.

"We both don't take ourselves too seriously. And he's obviously been in front of the TV. He's just always done really well in front of the camera, and he's a longtime fan of country music," Bryan told Fox News Digital. "I think us being on stage we'll be able to, you know, have a lot of fun with the crowd and just make it a really special night."