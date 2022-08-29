Kelsea Ballerini says divorce from Morgan Evans was a 'deeply difficult decision'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have decided to get a divorce.

Ballerini, 28, filed for divorce from Evans, 37, on Friday, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

The "Love is a Cowboy" singer addressed the split in an Instagram story posted Monday morning.

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce," she began the post.

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

"With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can," she concluded.

Evans also confirmed the news on his own Instagram.

"I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways," he wrote. "I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

A representative for Ballerini did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Ballerini and Evans began a relationship after co-hosting the CMC Awards in March 2016. The Australian country music artist proposed to Ballerini in December of that year.

The two musicians tied the knot the following year.

A source told People magazine that the two had privately separated at one point and have been to therapy.

"They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years," the source said.

"They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."