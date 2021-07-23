Monica Lewinsky says it’s 'strange' that she's been 'a public person' for half of her life on 48th birthday

Monica Lewinsky celebrated her 48th birthday by sharing a "strange, strange thought" on Twitter Friday.

"it’s my 48th birthday today and it marks that i’ve now been a public person for half of my life," the former White House intern wrote on her personal account.

"such a strange, strange thought. anyway, grateful to all of you who are part of my community here!" she added.

Lewinsky was 21 years old when she began working as an intern at the White House for former President Bill Clinton. The intern and the president would spend months having "flirtatious encounters" before things escalated.

The Lewinsky affair was one of a series of events that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the House before he was ultimately acquitted in the Senate.

Bill and Hillary Clinton remained married, although allegations of Bill’s affairs and sexual misconduct plagued them through Hillary’s 2016 presidential bid – with then-candidate Donald Trump bringing accusers to sit in the audience of one of the presidential debates.

In recent years, Bill has also come under fresh criticism from within his own party as his conduct has undergone renewed scrutiny in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.