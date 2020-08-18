Bill Clinton's DNC appearance stirs #MeToo backlash: 'Is the ghost of Epstein talking after?'

Former President Bill Clinton was once hailed as a rock star at the Democratic National Convention, but amid the #MeToo era, his presence among this year's speakers has created a virtual elephant in the room.

Clinton's scathing remarks about President Trump were overshadowed on Tuesday as critics pointed out his past controversies, including his extramarital affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, and his past ties to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"Bill Clinton is just a huge unforced error. Totally unnecessary and a very bad look in 2020," CNN host S.E. Cupp tweeted.

"Is the ghost of Epstein talking after Bill Clinton?" progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski jokingly asked.

"interesting choice having jeffrey epstein and ghislaine maxwell's friend bill clinton speak at the dnc while the rest of the party is calling trump a rapist," Twitch TV host Hasan Piker similarly tweeted.

"Bill Clinton was: • Seen at Epstein’s pedophile island • Flew on Epstein’s plane 25+ times • In photos with Epstein victim • Paid Paula Jones $850,000 for sexual misconduct Bill Clinton is: • Speaking at the Democratic National convention tonight What happened to #MeToo?" filmmaker Robby Starbuck wondered.

Journalist Phillip Bailey pointed out how Clinton received "5x" more speaking time than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who was only allotted 60 seconds on air despite her popularity in the Democrat Party.

"For a party that made Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault allegations the center of its political universe a few years ago nothing says #metoo like giving @BillClinton such a prominent speaking spot over arguably one of its top 5 women, right?" Bailey tweeted.

The Federalist cultural editor Emily Jashinsky reacted to Clinton's criticism against Trump, when the former president said, "At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos."

"Bill Clinton is lecturing us on what should be happening in the Oval Office," Jashinksy quipped.

Even the satirical newspaper The Onion had some fun at the expense of Clinton, running the headline "Cat-Eared, Pink-Haired Bill Clinton Exhorts DNC Viewers To Donate For Access To Uncensored Version Of Speech."

