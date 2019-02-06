'Modern Family' stars' emotional reactions to hit sitcom ending: 'What a journey it's been'

"Modern Family" fans and cast members alike were admittedly heartbroken by the news the hit ABC sitcom would come to a close next year.

The news came just days after Sofia Vergara, who plays Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the show, said everyone was "very excited" and "very happy" that "Modern Family" was returning for an 11th season.

"The cast gave a gleeful yes," Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy) told Entertainment Tonight in December after revealing the cast was "approached" about Season 11.

Sadly, all good things eventually come to an end — and stars of the five-time Emmy Award-winning comedy couldn't help but get a bit emotional.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who portrays Mitchell Pritchett, admitted it would be "hard to say goodbye."

"Love my family," he added with a heart emoji.

His on-screen partner Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker, posted a lengthy tribute to the show on Instagram. He gave viewers a series of behind-the-scenes looks, including a photo he snapped the day he auditioned for what was then called "My American Family."

"It was announced today that next year(season 11) will be our last," he wrote, in part. "I’m so thankful and grateful to have had this job for the last 10 years and that I get to do it for ONE MORE year with this talented group of beauties."

He then took the opportunity to encourage fellow actors and artists to follow their dreams — pointing to his role on the show that they can come true.

"Fellow actors: Identify and follow your dreams, have unwavering belief in yourself and your talent, surround yourself with good people, be prepared and on time for when a lot of luck and even more persistence crack open that door of opportunity and then blow through it and leave it ALL in the room knowing you did your best. I’m proof it’s possible for you," he concluded.

Nolan Gould, who plays the youngest sibling Luke Dunphy, said he was thankful to at least spend another year with the cast and crew.

"And grateful for the run we've had. What a journey it's been. Thanks for taking it with us," he added in the post, which has garnered more than 158,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

Rico Rodriguez, better known as the hilarious Manny Delgado, also said he couldn't wait to return for a final season.

"What an amazing ride this has been!" he tweeted.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced the end of the series about the boisterous extended family on Tuesday. It will finish three seasons short of the longest-running sitcom ever, "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet."

The series produced by Christopher Lloyd and Steve Levitan was an immediate hit after its debut in September 2009. It began a five-year streak of winning the Emmy for best comedy a year later. Actors Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet each won two Emmys. It's currently seen by nearly 5 million viewers a week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.