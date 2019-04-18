Expand / Collapse search
'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland shares racy bikini photo for self-motivation

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
“Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland posted a flashback photo on Instagram Thursday in an effort to use it as inspiration to work on her fitness.

Hyland shared a “throwback Thursday” snapshot of herself rocking a bikini and explained that she wanted “to remind myself that I can make it to the gym.”

She went on to boast of the power of the female body, saying its abilities were limitless.

“Lately I’ve been making excuses because of the constant pain from health issues. But no more. A woman’s body is a miraculous thing and we can do anything we set our minds to,” she wrote. “#summer #bodygoals here I come.”

The star didn’t elaborate on her health issues but she has previously undergone two kidney transplants and has suffered from kidney dysplasia since birth.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy and Julius Young contributed to this report.