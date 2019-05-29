Moby cancels book tour after Natalie Portman dispute: 'All of this has been my own fault'

Moby has canceled his book tour dates in the U.K., just days after he apologized to actress Natalie Portman for the way he wrote about her in his new memoir, “Then It Fell Apart.”

The 53-year-old singer had been scheduled to speak at a series of events in the U.K. and Ireland in early June to promote the book, but according to his website, those dates and all other upcoming appearances have been canceled.

MOBY APOLOGIZES TO NATALIE PORTMAN AFTER CLAIMING THEY DATED IN NEW MEMOIR

“Moby is canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future,” a statement on his website said. “We apologise [sic] for any inconvenience this may cause. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and Moby is happy to provide signed bookplates to everyone who bought tickets to these events.”

The singer also posted on Instagram Tuesday to say he is “going away for awhile.”

“But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault,” he wrote. “I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999.”

“There is obviously no one else to blame but me,” he concluded. “Thank you, and I’m sorry.”

The news of his canceled events comes only days after the singer apologized to "Black Swan" actress Natalie Portman, 37, for the way he wrote about her.

MOBY REVEALS LANA DEL RAY INSULTED HIM TO HIS FACE WHEN HE TRIED TO SEDUCE HER

In his memoir, Moby went into detail about his alleged relationship with the Oscar Award winner and how he met her backstage at one of his concerts.

He said that she was "flirting" with him in his dressing room and that, afterward, he tried to pursue dating her in the early 2000s.

However, Portman shut down the dating claims and said she found him "creepy" back then.

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” the mother of two said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

“That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me,” she said, in part. “It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”

At first, Moby declared she was lying in her statement but then backtracked and wrote an apology which he posted on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid,” Moby said, in part, in the statement. “I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction.”

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.