Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel dead 8 days after suffering brain injuries from accident

Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel has died a little over a week after suffering injuries from an undisclosed accident.

Bethel's family confirmed she passed away on Friday, Feb. 18 in a post shared to her public Instagram account.

"On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries," the post reads.

The beauty queen's family members previously revealed she sustained "severe damage" to her brain and brainstem after an accident took place on the night of February 10. She was placed in a coma and doctors had informed the family she "may not have much time left."

In addition to being the current Miss Alabama for American Strong, Bethel was active in several organizations and groups. She was a political commentator for RSBN, a brand ambassador for Turning Point USA and Liberty University's Falkirk Center, according to her family's post.

She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas.



"At this time of bereavement, effectual and fervent prayers are solicited for the family members, and the family asks that their privacy wishes be honored and respected. The family members sincerely appreciate all of the kind words and expressions of love for Zoe," their post reads.



Additional information about burial arrangements will be provided at a later date, the family said. Any photographs, thoughts or prayers can be sent to zoebethel2022@gmail.com.

Grace Saldana, who is the editor-in-chief of RSBN, paid tribute to Bethel on Twitter.

"In loving memory of Zoe. Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I’ll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace," Saldana wrote.

Students for Life of America also posted in honor of the young woman.

"Our hearts are breaking over the news of Zoe Bethel’s unexpected passing. From choosing life during her own unexpected pregnancy to sharing her story & encouraging thousands of pro-life student leaders, she has always been a shining light and fierce advocate for life," the organization said.

Bethel's family previously set up a Go Fund Me account to cover her medical expenses as she did not have insurance. Close to 900 donations have since been made.