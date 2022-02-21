'AGT' star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski dead at 31 following cancer battle, family confirms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "America's Got Talent" contestant Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski has died while battling cancer, her family confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Nightbirde," a favorite from Season 16, died on Sunday at the age of 31.

"It is with the deepest heartache that we confirm that after a four year battle with cancer, Jane Marczewski, known to many of you as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th 2022. We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," the singer's family wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her song 'It’s OK' and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up."

The family concluded the statement with, "Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support."

"America's Got Talent" released a statement on the singer's death to Fox News Digital.

"Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions," the statement reads. "Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane."

"America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews reacted to the death on Instagram.

"We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing," he captioned a social media post. "Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde."

"AGT" judge Heidi Klum also shared her condolences on Instagram.

"We love you," the model wrote while sharing a photo of Nightbirde on her Instagram Story. "Rest in peace @nightbirde."

"Nightbirde" received the "Golden Buzzer" from judge Simon Cowell during Season 16, but ended up withdrawing due to her battle with cancer.

"Sharing my heart with the world on ‘AGT’ has been an honor and a dream come true," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I've walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider."

"Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention," she continued. "I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of ‘AGT.’ Life doesn't always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already."

"Nightbirde" shared a photo of herself on Instagram weeks ago and revealed things had been "brutal" recently.

"Honestly, things have been pretty brutal," she wrote. "But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright."