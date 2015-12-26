Miranda Lambert shares 'Family' Christmas photo, ignites fur fury on social media

It might be Miranda Lambert’s first Christmas without her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, but there's no need to throw her a bone.

While Shelton spend the week in Oklahoma with his new girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, Lambert wished fans "Merry Christmas, y'all." The 32-year-old country crooner shared a holiday card of her furry family on Friday.

"Sending love from my mutts and me!" she captioned on a picture of her five dogs -- Jessi, Waylon, Bellamy, Cher and Delta -- adding the hashtags, "#familyportrait #lovecomesinallsizes #seasonsgreenies #happyhowlidays and #dontforgetloveashelterpet."

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer also shared a photo of one of the two fur coats that her grandmother gifted her for Christmas.

"'I'm so fancy... You already know,'" she captioned the pic, referencing Iggy Azalea's hit, "Fancy." "My Nonny gave me two of her fur coats! I definitely know where I got my love for DIAMONDS, FUR and WHISKEY! #familytradition #grandmastreasures #besthandmedownever #wandathewanderer #bringitwinter."

Lambert also shared a sweet photo with her grandmother, Wanda Coker, in a collage that showed off the jacket's embroidery. She also wrote a very sweet message to her nonny, saying, "A family heirloom I will cherish forever. I'm so thankful for her and all the things I have learned from her."

Despite Lambert's enthusiasm, animal activists were not impressed by these presents. Fans quickly commented on the Instagram post, writing "shame," "this is extremely disappointing," and "hate fur [unless] it's on the animal that grew it."

"Would you skin your dogs and wear their fur too?" one fan asked.

Lambert hasn't responded to any of the negative statements as of yet.